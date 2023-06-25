Owen Miller -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Miller has had a hit in 39 of 58 games this year (67.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.7%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 27.6% of his games this year, Miller has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.2%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 18 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 26 .260 AVG .301 .327 OBP .313 .400 SLG .398 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 11 RBI 8 20/8 K/BB 16/2 4 SB 5

