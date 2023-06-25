Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jesse Winker -- with an on-base percentage of .156 in his past 10 games, 150 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .192 with three doubles, a home run and 18 walks.
- Winker has gotten a hit in 19 of 45 games this season (42.2%), with multiple hits on five occasions (11.1%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Winker has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this year (10 of 45), with more than one RBI five times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|18
|.135
|AVG
|.275
|.264
|OBP
|.367
|.203
|SLG
|.294
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|8
|24/11
|K/BB
|18/7
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.67, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
