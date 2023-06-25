The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 72 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .428.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.

Yelich has recorded a hit in 48 of 73 games this year (65.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 73), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has driven in a run in 22 games this year (30.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35 of 73 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .272 AVG .263 .373 OBP .351 .456 SLG .398 14 XBH 10 5 HR 4 18 RBI 15 40/20 K/BB 32/17 8 SB 9

