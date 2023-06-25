The Cleveland Guardians (37-39) and Milwaukee Brewers (39-37) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Guardians will call on Aaron Civale (2-2) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (5-5).

Brewers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (2-2, 2.67 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (5-5, 3.96 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .216 to his opponents.

Burnes has nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Burnes will aim to last five or more innings for his 14th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 15 outings this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (2-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.67 ERA this season with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.5 walks per nine across six games.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Civale has made five starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has made six appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

