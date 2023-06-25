Jose Ramirez and Christian Yelich are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Milwaukee Brewers play at Progressive Field on Sunday (at 1:40 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 72 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a .268/.362/.428 slash line on the season.

Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 52 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI.

He has a .246/.338/.427 slash line on the year.

Contreras heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Jun. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 4

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Civale Stats

Aaron Civale (2-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his seventh start of the season.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Civale has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has made six appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 20 6.2 5 2 2 6 3 at Padres Jun. 14 3.2 5 2 2 7 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 5.2 4 2 2 3 2 at Twins Jun. 2 5.0 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 7 5.2 9 4 4 5 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 46 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .294/.357/.517 so far this season.

Ramirez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .390 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 35 walks and 25 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.340/.355 so far this season.

Kwan takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

