Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Guardians on June 25, 2023
Jose Ramirez and Christian Yelich are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Milwaukee Brewers play at Progressive Field on Sunday (at 1:40 PM ET).
Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has put up 72 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a .268/.362/.428 slash line on the season.
- Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a triple, two walks and three RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 24
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 52 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI.
- He has a .246/.338/.427 slash line on the year.
- Contreras heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Jun. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Aaron Civale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Civale Stats
- Aaron Civale (2-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his seventh start of the season.
- He has two quality starts in six chances this season.
- Civale has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has made six appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Civale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 20
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|3
|at Padres
|Jun. 14
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|7
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|at Twins
|Jun. 2
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 7
|5.2
|9
|4
|4
|5
|1
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 46 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .294/.357/.517 so far this season.
- Ramirez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .390 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 21
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 35 walks and 25 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.340/.355 so far this season.
- Kwan takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
