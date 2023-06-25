Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (37-39) and Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (39-37) will match up in the series rubber match on Sunday, June 25 at Progressive Field. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Brewers (-110). The total for the contest is listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (2-2, 2.67 ERA) vs Corbin Burnes - MIL (5-5, 3.96 ERA)

Brewers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 39 times and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Guardians have a 24-21 record (winning 53.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Brewers have won in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 16 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 1st Win NL Central +130 - 1st

