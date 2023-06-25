Sunday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (37-39) and the Milwaukee Brewers (39-37) at Progressive Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Guardians coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.

The Guardians will look to Aaron Civale (2-2) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (5-5).

Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Brewers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have won in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 16-19 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (307 total, four per game).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.04 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

