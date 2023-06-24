Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willy Adames -- hitting .282 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 4-for-5) against the Guardians.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .216.
- Adames has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (36 of 65), with more than one hit 12 times (18.5%).
- In 16.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (29.2%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (10.8%).
- He has scored in 26 games this season (40.0%), including seven multi-run games (10.8%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.221
|AVG
|.209
|.295
|OBP
|.294
|.389
|SLG
|.409
|10
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|40/14
|K/BB
|32/13
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (3-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
