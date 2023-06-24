Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Rowdy Tellez (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Guardians.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is hitting .219 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Tellez has recorded a hit in 40 of 69 games this season (58.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.5%).
- In 15.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Tellez has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.196
|AVG
|.241
|.260
|OBP
|.321
|.384
|SLG
|.440
|9
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|16
|25/10
|K/BB
|37/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.05 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
