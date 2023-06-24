Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.185 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .235.
- Tapia has had a hit in 19 of 40 games this year (47.5%), including multiple hits four times (10.0%).
- In 40 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 10 games this season (25.0%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.256
|AVG
|.273
|.347
|OBP
|.319
|.372
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|11/6
|K/BB
|8/3
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bibee (3-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
