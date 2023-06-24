The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.185 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .235.

Tapia has had a hit in 19 of 40 games this year (47.5%), including multiple hits four times (10.0%).

In 40 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 10 games this season (25.0%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .256 AVG .273 .347 OBP .319 .372 SLG .364 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 5 RBI 5 11/6 K/BB 8/3 3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings