Marina Alex is in 44th place, at +2, after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Looking to place a bet on Marina Alex at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Marina Alex Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Alex has shot better than par on four occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three of those rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Alex has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Alex has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Alex has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Alex will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to 14 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 39 -2 266 0 19 1 1 $347,632

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Alex finished 44th in her only finish at this event in two visits.

Alex made the cut in one of her past two entries in this event.

Alex finished 44th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,621 yards.

Alex will take to the 6,621-yard course this week at Baltusrol GC after having played courses with an average length of 6,544 yards in the past year.

Alex's Last Time Out

Alex was in the 58th percentile on par 3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.08 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 33) at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, which was strong enough to land her in the 86th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Alex shot better than 66% of the field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on the tournament's nine par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.61.

Alex shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Alex carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.3).

Alex's six birdies or better on par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were more than the field average of 4.1.

At that last outing, Alex's showing on the 33 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Alex ended the ShopRite LPGA Classic bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with six on the nine par-5 holes.

On the nine par-5s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Alex recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Alex Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Alex's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

