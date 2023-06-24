2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Following two rounds of play at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Leona Maguire is in the lead (-5). Watch the third round unfold from Baltusrol GC in Springfield, New Jersey.
Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
How to Watch the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
- Start Time: 7:09 AM ET
- Venue: Baltusrol GC
- Location: Springfield, New Jersey
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: NBC
- Sunday TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Leona Maguire
|1st
|-5
|69-68
|Xiyu Lin
|2nd
|-4
|67-71
|Celine Borge
|2nd
|-4
|69-69
|Melissa Reid
|2nd
|-4
|71-67
|Minjee Lee
|5th
|-3
|72-67
Want to place a bet on the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|1:40 PM ET
|Xiyu Lin (-4/2nd), Leona Maguire (-5/1st)
|1:00 PM ET
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-1/8th), Jin-young Ko (-1/8th)
|1:30 PM ET
|Melissa Reid (-4/2nd), Celine Borge (-4/2nd)
|1:20 PM ET
|Lee-Anne Pace (-3/5th), Minjee Lee (-3/5th)
|12:20 PM ET
|Celine Boutier (-1/8th), Linn Grant (E/16th)
|12:10 PM ET
|Amy Yang (E/16th), Yuka Saso (E/16th)
|1:10 PM ET
|Gina Kim (-1/8th), Ruoning Yin (-2/7th)
|12:50 PM ET
|Mina Harigae (-1/8th), Jenny Shin (-1/8th)
|12:30 PM ET
|Allisen Corpuz (-1/8th), Stephanie Meadow (-1/8th)
|10:30 AM ET
|Madelene Sagstrom (+2/29th), Ayaka Furue (+2/29th)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.