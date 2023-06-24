The Travelers Championship is underway, and Kevin Streelman is currently in eighth place with a score of -5.

Looking to wager on Kevin Streelman at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Kevin Streelman Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Streelman has shot better than par nine times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Streelman has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five tournaments, Streelman has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Streelman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 39 -5 280 0 18 1 2 $1.3M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In his past 11 appearances at this event, Streelman has three top-10 finishes, two top-five finishes and one win.

Streelman has made the cut seven times in his previous 11 entries in this event.

Streelman finished 25th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this event.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 426 yards shorter than the average course Streelman has played in the past year (7,278).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Streelman's Last Time Out

Streelman was relatively mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.10 strokes to finish in the 59th percentile of competitors.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open placed him in the 61st percentile.

Streelman shot better than only 23% of the competitors at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Streelman fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Streelman had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.6).

Streelman carded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that last outing, Streelman's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 14 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Streelman ended the U.S. Open registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Streelman recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.4).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Streelman Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Streelman's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

