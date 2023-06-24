Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Cardinals on June 24, 2023
Paul Goldschmidt and Nico Hoerner are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs square off at London Stadium on Saturday (at 1:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Steele Stats
- Justin Steele (7-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.
- Steele has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Steele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Rays
|May. 31
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 26
|3.2
|10
|6
|5
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 21
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Astros
|May. 16
|6.0
|5
|5
|5
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Justin Steele's player props with BetMGM.
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has put up 79 hits with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 15 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.333/.399 on the season.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
Ian Happ Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Happ Stats
- Ian Happ has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 50 walks and 35 RBI (69 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.386/.408 so far this season.
- Happ brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and two RBI.
Happ Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 38 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .287/.377/.493 slash line on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 20
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 50 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a .272/.320/.481 slash line on the year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jun. 21
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 18
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.