On Saturday, Christian Yelich (.658 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.427) and OPS (.784) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 84th in the league in slugging.

Yelich has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.6% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (47.2%), including 15 multi-run games (20.8%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .272 AVG .260 .373 OBP .340 .456 SLG .397 14 XBH 10 5 HR 4 18 RBI 15 40/20 K/BB 32/15 8 SB 8

Guardians Pitching Rankings