Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brian Anderson -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Guardians Player Props
|Brewers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Guardians
|Brewers vs Guardians Odds
|Brewers vs Guardians Prediction
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .223 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 40 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (29.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.244
|AVG
|.198
|.331
|OBP
|.321
|.435
|SLG
|.324
|13
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|11
|45/15
|K/BB
|33/19
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.