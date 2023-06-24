Brian Anderson -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is batting .223 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 40 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (29.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 33
.244 AVG .198
.331 OBP .321
.435 SLG .324
13 XBH 7
6 HR 3
23 RBI 11
45/15 K/BB 33/19
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.
