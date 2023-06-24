The Milwaukee Brewers (39-36) face the Cleveland Guardians (36-39), a game after Willy Adames went deep twice in a 7-1 victory over the Guardians, at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Tanner Bibee (3-2) for the Guardians and Freddy Peralta (5-6) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (3-2, 4.05 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (5-6, 4.48 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.48 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 76 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.48, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.

Peralta is trying to record his ninth quality start of the season in this game.

Peralta will look to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians will hand the ball to Bibee (3-2) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 4.05, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.313.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Bibee has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

