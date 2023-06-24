Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take the field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 85 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 305 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.276 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Peralta will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians - Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians - Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets - Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets - Away Julio Teheran Tylor Megill 6/28/2023 Mets - Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets - Away Freddy Peralta Max Scherzer

