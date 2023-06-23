The field is shrinking at the Mallorca Championships, with Yannick Hanfmann getting ready for a quarterfinal versus Feliciano Lopez. Hanfmann's odds to win this tournament at Country Club Santa Ponsa are +450, third-best in the field.

Hanfmann at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Hanfmann's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 (at 10:00 AM ET), Hanfmann will play Lopez, after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the last round.

Hanfmann has current moneyline odds of -250 to win his next contest against Lopez.

Hanfmann Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Hanfmann defeated No. 5-ranked Tsitsipas, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Hanfmann is 36-19 over the past year, with no tournament wins.

Hanfmann is 1-1 on grass over the past 12 months.

In his 55 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Hanfmann has averaged 23.4 games.

Hanfmann, over the past 12 months, has played two matches on grass, and 25.0 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Hanfmann has won 79.9% of his games on serve, and 24.8% on return.

Hanfmann has been victorious in 80.0% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 16.0% of his return games.

