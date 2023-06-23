Following one round of play in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, Denny McCarthy leads (-10). Watch the rest of the action unfold.

How to Watch the 2023 Travelers Championship

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par/Distance: Par 70/6,852 yards

Par 70/6,852 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Travelers Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Denny McCarthy 1st -10 60 Adam Scott 2nd -8 62 Keegan Bradley 2nd -8 62 Scottie Scheffler 4th -7 63 Shane Lowry 5th -6 64

Travelers Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 7:25 AM ET Hole 10 Tony Finau (-1/68th), Jon Rahm (-3/28th), Scottie Scheffler (-7/4th) 12:40 PM ET Hole 1 Xander Schauffele (-2/46th), Emiliano Grillo (-3/28th), Keegan Bradley (-8/2nd) 12:30 PM ET Hole 1 Patrick Cantlay (-5/8th), Sahith Theegala (-4/16th), Harris English (-1/68th) 1:20 PM ET Hole 10 Brendon Todd (-5/8th), Shane Lowry (-6/5th), Scott Stallings (+3/134th) 7:45 AM ET Hole 10 Sung-Jae Im (-5/8th), Jason Day (+1/106th), Tommy Fleetwood (-1/68th) 6:55 AM ET Hole 10 Cheng Tsung Pan (+5/145th), Eric Cole (-6/5th), Mark Hubbard (-1/68th) 7:15 AM ET Hole 10 Collin Morikawa (+4/140th), Rickie Fowler (E/92nd), Matthew Fitzpatrick (-3/28th) 12:10 PM ET Hole 10 Kevin Streelman (-5/8th), Seonghyeon Kim (-4/16th), Ryan Moore (+5/145th) 7:05 AM ET Hole 10 Harry Hall (E/92nd), Aaron Rai (-3/28th), Scott Piercy (+2/121st) 8:45 AM ET Hole 10 Sam Bennett (-2/46th), Ludvig Aberg (-3/28th), Ze-Cheng Dou (+2/121st)

