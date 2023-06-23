The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is hitting .220 with five doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Tellez has had a hit in 39 of 68 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.7%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (16.2%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this season (30.9%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26.5% of his games this season (18 of 68), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .196 AVG .243 .260 OBP .325 .384 SLG .441 9 XBH 9 6 HR 6 15 RBI 16 25/10 K/BB 36/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings