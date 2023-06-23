Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.148 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is batting .240 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- Tapia has had a hit in 19 of 39 games this year (48.7%), including multiple hits four times (10.3%).
- In 39 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- In 10 games this year (25.6%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 39 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|1
|.083
|AVG
|.000
|.077
|OBP
|.000
|.333
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|5/0
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 25th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
