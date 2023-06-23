The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.148 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia is batting .240 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Tapia has had a hit in 19 of 39 games this year (48.7%), including multiple hits four times (10.3%).
  • In 39 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • In 10 games this year (25.6%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 39 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 1
.083 AVG .000
.077 OBP .000
.333 SLG .000
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
2 RBI 0
5/0 K/BB 1/0
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
  • Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 25th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
