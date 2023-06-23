Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has two doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .146.
- Urias has had a base hit in five of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four of 14 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|4
|.179
|AVG
|.077
|.343
|OBP
|.200
|.250
|SLG
|.308
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 25th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 59th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.