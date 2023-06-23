After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has two doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .146.

Urias has had a base hit in five of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four of 14 games so far this season.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 4 .179 AVG .077 .343 OBP .200 .250 SLG .308 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings