William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field on Friday at Progressive Field against Shane Bieber, who gets the start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 83 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

Milwaukee has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 298 (four per game).

The Brewers have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.08 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.284 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will hand the ball to Wade Miley (4-2) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing two hits.

In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Miley has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Pirates W 5-0 Home Wade Miley Mitch Keller 6/18/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians - Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians - Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians - Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets - Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets - Away Julio Teheran Tylor Megill 6/28/2023 Mets - Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.