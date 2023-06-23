Friday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (36-38) and Milwaukee Brewers (38-36) going head to head at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 23.

The probable starters are Shane Bieber (5-4) for the Guardians and Wade Miley (4-2) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 7-11 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (298 total runs).

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule