Brewers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (36-38) and Milwaukee Brewers (38-36) going head to head at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 23.
The probable starters are Shane Bieber (5-4) for the Guardians and Wade Miley (4-2) for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Brewers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Brewers have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those contests.
- Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 7-11 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (298 total runs).
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Wade Miley vs Mitch Keller
|June 18
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Luis Ortiz
|June 19
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|June 20
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Ryne Nelson
|June 21
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Julio Teheran vs Zac Gallen
|June 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|Wade Miley vs Shane Bieber
|June 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Tanner Bibee
|June 25
|@ Guardians
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Aaron Civale
|June 26
|@ Mets
|-
|Colin Rea vs Justin Verlander
|June 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Tylor Megill
|June 28
|@ Mets
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kodai Senga
