Sky vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 22
On Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, the Chicago Sky (5-7) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Washington Mystics (7-4). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Mystics matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sky vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-3)
|155
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-2.5)
|154.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-2.5)
|155.5
|-160
|+120
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Mystics (-3.5)
|155.5
|-170
|+135
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sky vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics are 4-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Sky have won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
- Washington is 3-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, Chicago has an ATS record of 5-3.
- Games featuring the Mystics have hit the over just once this season.
- A total of five Sky games this year have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.