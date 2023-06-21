Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .184 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

In 55.6% of his games this season (35 of 63), Adames has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (17.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 15.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Adames has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 39.7% of his games this year (25 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .228 AVG .181 .303 OBP .273 .402 SLG .324 10 XBH 7 6 HR 4 15 RBI 14 39/14 K/BB 31/13 1 SB 3

