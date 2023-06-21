William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while hitting .246.

Contreras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .263.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 of 56 games (44.6%), including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 27 .265 AVG .228 .368 OBP .310 .480 SLG .386 12 XBH 8 4 HR 4 13 RBI 11 18/15 K/BB 28/11 0 SB 0

