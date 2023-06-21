The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .289.

Miller has picked up a hit in 39 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has had an RBI in 16 games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.4%).

In 32.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .268 AVG .311 .336 OBP .323 .412 SLG .411 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 11 RBI 8 20/8 K/BB 16/2 4 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings