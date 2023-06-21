Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jesse Winker (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .200 with three doubles, a home run and 17 walks.
- Winker has gotten a hit in 19 of 43 games this year (44.2%), with more than one hit on five occasions (11.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Winker has had an RBI in 10 games this year (23.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (27.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|.135
|AVG
|.304
|.264
|OBP
|.389
|.203
|SLG
|.326
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|8
|24/11
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (8-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.96), 24th in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9).
