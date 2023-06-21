The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 walks while hitting .229.

In 58.0% of his 69 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.1%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Anderson has an RBI in 21 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .250 AVG .204 .338 OBP .323 .445 SLG .333 13 XBH 7 6 HR 3 23 RBI 11 44/15 K/BB 32/18 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings