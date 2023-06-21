The Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30) and Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) square off on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (8-2) for the Diamondbacks and Julio Teheran (2-2) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (8-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-2, 1.78 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

Teheran (2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering one hit.

The 32-year-old has a 1.78 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .202 to opposing hitters.

Teheran is looking to continue a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Teheran will try to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (8-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with an ERA of 2.96, a 5.26 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.128.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 15 starts this season.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.96), 24th in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Zac Gallen vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 297 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 544 hits, 29th in baseball, with 82 home runs (17th in the league).

The Brewers have gone 3-for-22 in one game against the right-hander this season.

