When the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30) and Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) meet at American Family Field on Wednesday, June 21, Zac Gallen will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while the Brewers will send Julio Teheran to the mound. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +120 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (8-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-2, 1.78 ERA)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 23 out of the 33 games, or 69.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-6 (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Arizona has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Brewers have come away with 15 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 7-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Owen Miller 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 1st Win NL Central +115 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.