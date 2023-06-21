How to Watch the Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 82 home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 297 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.
- Milwaukee averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.274 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Julio Teheran (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing one hit.
- He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.
- Teheran has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in five chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Rich Hill
|6/17/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Mitch Keller
|6/18/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Luis Ortiz
|6/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Merrill Kelly
|6/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Ryne Nelson
|6/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Zac Gallen
|6/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Shane Bieber
|6/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Tanner Bibee
|6/25/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Aaron Civale
|6/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Justin Verlander
|6/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Tylor Megill
