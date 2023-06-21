Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 21.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.78 ERA).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Brewers matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have won in 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Milwaukee is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (297 total).

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule