Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.158 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .202 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 62 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (10 of 62), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.4% of his games this season, Adames has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|27
|.220
|AVG
|.181
|.297
|OBP
|.273
|.398
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|14
|39/14
|K/BB
|31/13
|1
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.30 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .300 to his opponents.
