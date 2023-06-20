William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (20.0%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (14.5%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (27.3%), with two or more RBI in six of them (10.9%).

In 24 games this year (43.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .266 AVG .228 .373 OBP .310 .479 SLG .386 11 XBH 8 4 HR 4 11 RBI 11 17/15 K/BB 28/11 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings