On Tuesday, Rowdy Tellez (.147 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has five doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks while batting .225.

Tellez has had a hit in 39 of 66 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has driven home a run in 21 games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 27.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .206 AVG .243 .265 OBP .325 .402 SLG .441 9 XBH 9 6 HR 6 15 RBI 16 25/9 K/BB 36/14 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings