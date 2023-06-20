Christian Yelich -- hitting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 69 hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .441. All three of those stats are best among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this season (45 of 69), with at least two hits 19 times (27.5%).

In 11.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has had at least one RBI in 29.0% of his games this season (20 of 69), with more than one RBI eight times (11.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 49.3% of his games this season (34 of 69), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (21.7%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .281 AVG .262 .387 OBP .345 .477 SLG .405 14 XBH 10 5 HR 4 17 RBI 14 37/20 K/BB 30/15 8 SB 8

