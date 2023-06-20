Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
After batting .219 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .228 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 68 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this season (30.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.250
|AVG
|.204
|.340
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|11
|43/15
|K/BB
|32/18
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson (3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.30, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
