Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (37-35) and Arizona Diamondbacks (44-29) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on June 20.
The Brewers will give the ball to Colin Rea (3-4, 4.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.30 ERA).
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won 21, or 55.3%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Milwaukee is 16-12 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 290 (four per game).
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|@ Twins
|L 4-2
|Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober
|June 16
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Julio Teheran vs Rich Hill
|June 17
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Wade Miley vs Mitch Keller
|June 18
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Luis Ortiz
|June 19
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|June 20
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Colin Rea vs Ryne Nelson
|June 21
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Zac Gallen
|June 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|Wade Miley vs Shane Bieber
|June 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Tanner Bibee
|June 25
|@ Guardians
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Aaron Civale
|June 26
|@ Mets
|-
|Colin Rea vs Justin Verlander
