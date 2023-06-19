William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, William Contreras (.485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI) against the Pirates.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 35 of 55 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 55), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, Contreras has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 of 55 games (43.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.266
|AVG
|.228
|.373
|OBP
|.310
|.479
|SLG
|.386
|11
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|11
|17/15
|K/BB
|28/11
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.25), 20th in WHIP (1.108), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.