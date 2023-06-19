Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is hitting .228 with five doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- Tellez has gotten a hit in 39 of 65 games this season (60.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (15.4%).
- In 16.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.3% of his games this season, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (27.7%), including three multi-run games (4.6%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.212
|AVG
|.243
|.272
|OBP
|.325
|.413
|SLG
|.441
|9
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|16
|24/9
|K/BB
|36/14
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 20th, 1.108 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd.
