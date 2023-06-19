Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Brewers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Diamondbacks
|Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .245.
- In 18 of 37 games this season (48.6%) Tapia has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (10.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 37 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (24.3%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 24.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|16
|.000
|AVG
|.273
|.000
|OBP
|.319
|.000
|SLG
|.364
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|5
|3/0
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (8-3) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.25), 20th in WHIP (1.108), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.