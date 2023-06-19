The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .245.

In 18 of 37 games this season (48.6%) Tapia has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (10.8%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 37 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (24.3%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 24.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 16 .000 AVG .273 .000 OBP .319 .000 SLG .364 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 5 3/0 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings