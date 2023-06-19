Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Green Bay Packers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of July 2.
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.
- Green Bay compiled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and it ranked 17th on defense with 336.5 yards allowed per game.
- The Packers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 away from home.
- When the underdog in the game, Green Bay was 3-3. When favored, the Packers were 5-6.
- The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.
Packers Impact Players
- On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.
- Jones also had 59 catches for 395 yards and five TDs.
- In 17 games, A.J. Dillon ran for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven TDs.
- Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.
- In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).
- On defense last year, Quay Walker helped set the tone with 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+6600
