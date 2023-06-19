The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker (.100 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .202 with three doubles and 17 walks.

Winker has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 41 games this season.

In 22.0% of his games this year, Winker has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 11 of 41 games so far this season.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 16 .132 AVG .304 .272 OBP .389 .162 SLG .326 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 8 20/11 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings