Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .225.

Anderson has recorded a hit in 38 of 67 games this year (56.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.4%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Anderson has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .244 AVG .204 .326 OBP .323 .439 SLG .333 12 XBH 7 6 HR 3 23 RBI 11 43/13 K/BB 32/18 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings