On Monday, June 19 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (37-34) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (43-29) at American Family Field. Corbin Burnes will get the ball for the Brewers, while Merrill Kelly will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-115). A 7.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.44 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (8-3, 3.25 ERA)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 37 times and won 21, or 56.8%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 21-16 record (winning 56.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-2.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Willy Adames 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270) Luis Urías 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 1st

