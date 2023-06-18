Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks while batting .203.

Adames has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this season (17 of 60), with more than one RBI six times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 38.3% of his games this year (23 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .222 AVG .181 .298 OBP .273 .410 SLG .324 10 XBH 7 6 HR 4 14 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 31/13 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings