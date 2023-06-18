Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks while batting .203.
- Adames has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this season (17 of 60), with more than one RBI six times (10.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 38.3% of his games this year (23 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.222
|AVG
|.181
|.298
|OBP
|.273
|.410
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|31/13
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates will send Ortiz (1-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.64 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.64 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
