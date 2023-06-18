The Chicago Sky (5-6) visit the Washington Mystics (6-4) one game after Marina Mabrey went off for 36 points in the Sky's 92-90 loss to the Fever. This contest airs on Twitter, NBCS-DC, and Monumental at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sky vs. Mystics

Chicago's 80.2 points per game are six more points than the 74.2 Washington allows.

Chicago has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Sky are 4-4 when they shoot better than 40.4% from the field.

Chicago's three-point shooting percentage this season (36.6%) is 7.9 percentage points higher than opponents of Washington are averaging (28.7%).

The Sky are 5-4 in games when the team hits more than 28.7% of their three-point attempts.

Washington averages 34.9 rebounds a contest, 0.4 more rebounds per game than Chicago's average.

Sky Injuries